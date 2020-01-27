Federal conviction for drug trafficker

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — In less than two hours, a federal jury convicted a Chicago-area drug dealer for trafficking methamphetamine, carrying or possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking crime and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

35-year old Deon Evans, of Markham, previously pleaded guilty to distributing heroin in the same case.

The government presented evidence establishing Markham traveled from his home to Iroquois County in July 2016 where he met a confidential DEA source at a Gilman gas station. He distributed almost 50 grams of heroin to the source in exchange for $4,500. The meeting was recorded and also caught Evans offering to sell ecstasy to the source.

In August 2016, Evans brought an associate and two loaded firearms to the same location to meet the same source and sold 124.3 grams of heroin for $11,250. After the sale, Evans was stopped by ISP troopers who found the cash, two fully loaded firearms, an extra magazine and 173 ecstasy pills containing methamphetamine.

Evidence in the trial established Evans got one gun, a Glock 30 .45 caliber, semi-automatic, by trading two grams of heroin and $100 for the weapon stolen from Indiana. Additional evidence showed Evans used two women to buy guns for him in Birmingham, Alabama.

Evans faces statutory penalties of 5 – 40 years for distribution of more than 100 grams of heroin (one count) and a minimum 25 years for carrying or possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking crime (two counts) to be served consecutively to any other sentence imposed for the underlying drug trafficking crime. The maximum penalty for trafficking methamphetamine is up to 30 years in prison and for possession of a firearm by a felon, up to 10-years. Sentencing is scheduled for May 22.