Federal charges after FBI investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — An Assumption man appeared in federal court Thursday on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm after conviction for misdemeanor domestic violence.

50-year old Randall Burrus was taken into custody Wednesday after an investigation by the FBI National Threat Operations Center. It had received an online tip via its website in mid-March.

The tip reported an online chat by several unknown subjects on the gamers chat platform, Discord. Information included a discussion appearing to involve plans for an attack or shooting at a school, mosque or synagogue in the US, Canada and New Zealand.





Burrus reportedly has both felony and misdemeanor convictions in Shelby and Christian counties for domestic battery and violation of orders of protection. It makes Burrus ineligible to legally have firearms and ammunition.

During a search of Burrus’ home in the 300-block of Sarah Street, authorities say they seized a .223 Ruger Mini 14 rifle, a Smith and Wesson .40 handgun and numerous boxes of ammunition. Burrus is due in court again Monday. If convicted of all charges, he faces ten years in prison.