February’s profitable pot sales

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The state Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) released preliminary figures for February’s cannabis sales as more than $34 million.

Dispensaries around the state sold 831,600 items with residents buying $25,615,371 and out-of-state customers spending $9,189,701 on adult-use cannabis products. The figures do not reflect taxes.









Officials say a portion of every cannabis sale will be reinvested in communities most negatively affected by the failed war on drugs. The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) is accepting applications for cannabis infuser, craft grower and transporter licenses. The deadline is 5 pm, CST, Monday, March 16.

Social equity applicants get extra points and are eligible for technical assistance, grants, low-interest loans, plus fee reductions and waivers. IDOA is partnering with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) to provide workshops around the state to answer questions and help those interested in applying.