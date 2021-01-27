FBI seeking leads in child sexual exploitation case

(WCIA) — The Federal Bureau of Investigations is asking for the public’s help across the nation with an ongoing child sexual exploitation case.

A press release Wednesday from the FBI included several photos of an unidentified person. The release says investigators believe that person has critical information on the identity of a child victim in their investigation.

The FBI says they are releasing the photos because they have no specific leads as to that person’s or the victim’s whereabouts.

The person of interest depicted in the photo is described by the FBI as white and female, with dark hair, and between the ages of 20-30 years old .







Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). The public is reminded no charges have been filed in this case and the person shown in the picture is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

This person is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives, both of which represent strategic partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Operation Rescue Me focuses on utilizing clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material, while ECAP seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults (referred to as John/Jane Does) who visibly display their faces and/or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images.