FBI reports disturbing hacks during Zoom meetings

NATIONAL (WCIA) — Wednesday, the FBI released a warning in light of an increase in online communications and social interactions during the global COVID-19 pandemic. More business is being conducted online with many states and companies adhering to stay-at-home directives.

With the new way of working, more meetings have been conducted on forums like Zoom. Investigators say the increase in traffic has been a boon for hackers, especially those with a disturbing agenda.

The FBI’s public service announcement is titled, “FBI Warns of Child Sexual Abuse Material Being Displayed During Zoom Meetings.”

The release instructs those who’ve been exposed to the material to save it and contact the FBI. Agents will help remove content from your device. In just the past few months, the agency has received nearly 200 reports of incidents from around the globe.

