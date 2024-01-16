SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The FBI’s Springfield Field Office is warning of a resurgent threat that is targeting minors: sextortion.

Sextortion involves an offender convincing someone to create and send sexually explicit images or videos of themselves. What happens next and who the victim is depends on the motivation of the offender, officials said.

If the offender’s motivation is sexual gratification, they will threaten to release the content they already have if the victim doesn’t produce more. Officials said that any child of any age can fall victim, but victims of sextortion motivated by gratification are typically girls between 10 and 17 years of age.

The second motivation, officials said, is seeing an increase: financial motivation. Once offenders have explicit content, they will threaten to release it unless they receive payment, which is often requested in gift cards, wire transfers or cryptocurrency. Victims of financially motivated sextortion are typically boys between 14 and 17 years of age.

Offenders in financially motivated sextortion schemes are usually located outside the United States, officials said, including in West Africa and Southeast Asia.

In the six months between October of 2022 and March of 2023, officials said the FBI observed at least a 20% increase in reports of financially motivated sextortion involving minors compared to the same time period the previous year. The FBI’s Springfield office also noticed a “significant increase” in financially motivated sextortion in 2023.

“Online gaming, gaming consoles, livestreaming and video platforms, communications and instant message apps, and social media are all opportunities for offenders to gain access to children,” said Special Agent in Charge David Nanz of the FBI’s Springfield Field office. “The perpetrators will often pose as peers or appear to be from the same geographic location, quickly asking the child to switch to a second platform capable of video calling or chatting. Monitoring your child’s online activity is key to avoiding victimization.”

Anyone who is either a victim of sextortion themselves or who knows a victim is advised to immediately report it to law enforcement. The FBI’s Springfield Field Office can be contacted by calling 217-522-9675 or by calling 1-800-225-5324.