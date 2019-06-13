FBI interview played in court

PEORIA, Ill. (WCIA) — An interview with the FBI sheds light on Brendt Christensen’s possible intentions in allegedly kidnapping UI scholar Yingying Zhang.

The video shown in court was of FBI Special Agent Anthony Manganaro and UIPF Detective Eric Stiverson interviewing Christensen in the early morning hours of June 15, 2017.

NOTE: The following are excerpts and highlights of the conversation, not the complete conversation:

Christensen reiterated he was playing video games and sleeping all day June 9. “Why am I under suspicion?” he asked, “my car, or anything else?”

Manganaro replied, “I mean, we’re talking about a pretty rare car.”

“You know that we didn’t bring you all the way up here to talk about video games and what you had for lunch that day,” said Stiverson. “Why do you think we brought you up here?”

Christensen began to pause at length before continuing to answer questions. He continued to claim he stayed home all day.

“It’s fair to say that we know it’s not true,” said Stiverson.

“Why would I lie?” Christensen replied.

“I want to find her,” said Manganaro. “I’m asking for help. Brendt, I need to know why she’s getting into your car and I need to know where she went.”

Both investigators pointed out they had surveillance video showing what happened.

“I’ve seen the videos, but I didn’t see me,” Christensen said.

Continuing questioning, Stiverson said, “I know that you picked her up. Where did you drop her off?”

Christensen paused for a long time, then muttered, “Maybe I’m getting my days mixed up. I did pick a girl up, but I don’t know where.”

He told them he let her out of the car after she started “freaking out.” Christensen said it was in an unknown residential area, somewhere north of where he picked her up.

Stiverson and Manganaro asked him what ethnicity she looked like.

“I have trouble telling Asians apart, sorry,” he said.

They continued asking Christensen about what happened after he picked her up.

“I let her out and that was the last I saw of her,” he said.

“Where did you go after?” asked Manganaro.

“Home,” Christensen said.

“Straight home?” asked Manganaro.

“Yeah, that was enough for me that day,” Christensen said.

Christensen said he was driving around town because he was lonely after his wife took off on a weekend trip with another man and he was trying to clear his head.

“My theory is that she didn’t get out of the car,” said Manganaro.

“Okay,” said Christensen.

“We will find her,” said Stiverson. “Now when we find her is up to you. You know and we know that she didn’t just get out of your car.”

Manganaro said, “Were you hoping for a quick tryst with her, or…”

“I mean, that would have been nice,” said Christensen, who also noted that she was “reasonably attractive.”

After the investigators reiterated they knew she didn’t get out of his car, he said, “I think I’ve told you.”

At the end, Manganaro asked, “Where did you take her, Brendt? We need to find Yingying.”

Christensen said, “I think it’s time that I stop answering questions. I know the typical advice is to get a lawyer before you answer anything, and I think I’ve tried to help enough.”

Anthony Manganaro is expected to continue testifying when court resumes Thursday afternoon.