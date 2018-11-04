Fatal stabbing under investigation

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) -- One dead after Sunday morning stabbing.

Police were called around 1:30 a.m. to the parking lot of 1080 E. Mound Road.

When they arrived they found 23 year old man with a stab wound to his chest.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died from the injury.

Investigators say the stabbing happened on the parking lot of Woodmound Plaza at the intersection of Mound Road and Woodford Street. Evidences suggests there was an altercation which resulted in the stabbing.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone having information should call the Decatur Police Department at 424-2711 or Crimestoppers at 423-TIPS.