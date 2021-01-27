Fatal shooting victim identified

HAMMOND, Ill. (WCIA) — A man killed in a shooting Tuesday in Hammond has been identified.

The Piatt County Coroner says the man is Mike Brown. Notification to his next of kin has been given.

Police in Piatt County are continuing the investigate the deadly shooting.

Deputies say they responded at 3 a.m. to after a 64-year-old man was reportedly shot near C and Third streets. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Illinois State Police are also investigating a pickup truck that was taken from the area. They said it is a 2017 Ford F150 with an Illinois registration of 101 DN-B Truck plate.

Anyone with information about its whereabouts is asked to call 911. Police said you should not approach the car.