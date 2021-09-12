Fatal shooting under investigation in Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Saturday morning.

Urbana police officers heard gunshots around 4:41 a.m. Saturday coming the 1400 block of Ivanhoe Way. When they responded to the area, they found a 33-year-old Champaign man lying on the sidewalk. He had been shot multiple times in the chest and legs. The man was taken to Carle Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Investigators found approximately two dozen shell casings of three different calibers at the scene. Police believe the shooting stemmed from a fight “between a group of people who were familiar with each other.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with further information, photographs or video recordings is encouraged to call the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320. Detectives will arrange to meet with witnesses privately.

Callers may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, submit a tip on the Champaign County Crime Stoppers website or submit a tip on the free P3 Tips app available in iTunes and Google Play app stores.