Fatal motorcycle accident under investigation

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials are investigating a Saturday afternoon motorcycle accident that claimed the life of its single occupant.

A press release from McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder stated their office was notified 1:14 p.m. Saturday a motorcycle had crashed on Hamilton Road near State Farm Plaza South in Bloomington.

Yoder said the sole occupant of the vehicle, described as a male individual, was pronounced deceased at 1:41 p.m. Saturday.

She added the individual’s name has been withheld pending family notification.

The McClean County Coroner’s Office and the Bloomington Police Department continue their investigation into the incident.