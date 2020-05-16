COVID-19
Live Coronavirus Tracker

Fatal motorcycle accident under investigation

Local News

by: Brendan Denison

Posted: / Updated:
motorcycle accident

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials are investigating a Saturday afternoon motorcycle accident that claimed the life of its single occupant.

A press release from McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder stated their office was notified 1:14 p.m. Saturday a motorcycle had crashed on Hamilton Road near State Farm Plaza South in Bloomington.

Yoder said the sole occupant of the vehicle, described as a male individual, was pronounced deceased at 1:41 p.m. Saturday.

She added the individual’s name has been withheld pending family notification.

The McClean County Coroner’s Office and the Bloomington Police Department continue their investigation into the incident.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020
Fill out my online form.