Fatal accident involves deer

CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was killed after an accident involving a car, a school bus and a deer. Authorities say it happened about 4:25 pm, Tuesday, on US-50, at Junpier Road.

An empty school bus hit a deer sending it airborne. The deer broke through the windshield of an oncoming car.

The driver of the car, Samuel Kerrick, 53, of Salem, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. His passenger, Bridget Kerrick, 42, also of Salem, was taken to the hospital where she died.

The crash is under investigation. No tickets were issued.