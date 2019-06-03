Farming progresses despite slow start

BONDVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)–Positive vibes in the fields, even though planting is going at a snail’s pace. This was finally the dry weather break farmers had been hoping for. He tells me this is the weather he’s been waiting on. Now that it’s here he doesn’t plan on leaving the fields until the sun goes down. He’s working around the clock and hoping the weather stays dry enough to get more seeds in the ground.

This has been one of the top slowest years for corn planting. As of yesterday it’s the slowest in the state since 1995. 67 percent of corn had been planted. In 1995 that was 77 percent. I talked with a farmer, Paul Berbaum. He grows beans and corn. Because of weather none of his beans have been planted. Berbaum is hoping the weather holds up and they don’t have anything greater than a 20 to 30 percent loss.

Berbaum tells me some farmers say they’ve given up and just aren’t going to plant corn at all. One of the reasons he feels he’s making more progress than others is because of the drainage system he has on his land. That has really made a difference in the amount of planting he’s been able to get done so far.

