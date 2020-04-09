Farmers not bound by stay-at-home

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The state has effectively shut down in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic by order of Governor JB Pritzker. However, it doesn’t include farmers.

Warm spring weather means farm fields are now at the forefront of essential business. More activity in the field means more farm vehicles on state roadways. Authorities say spring planting season is one of the most dangerous time for farmers both on the roads and in the fields. Drivers who come into contact with farm implements can let impatience and a tendency to speed cause accidents.











All agricultural vehicles are required to have:

Fluorescent orange Slow Moving Vehicle triangle

Proper lighting: 30 minutes before sunset to 30 minutes after sunrise Two white lamps on front, visible from 1,000+ feet to front of vehicle Two red lamps on rear, visible from 1,000+ feet to rear of vehicle At least one flashing amber signal lamp on rear, mounted as high as possible, visible 500+ feet to be used during daylight as well



Drivers of regular vehicles need to be aware farm vehicle operators have limited visibility to the rear. Anyone trying to pass should use extreme caution. Too often, a vehicle trying to pass causes a collision before the farm vehicle can complete a left-hand turn.

For more information, click here.