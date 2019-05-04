Farmers market season has started

URBANA, Ill (WCIA)--The start of May means the start of a decades-old tradition for one city.

It was the first day of the season for Urbana's outdoor farmers market.

Dozens of tables lined the parking lot at Lincon Square.

Vendors sell their produce, baked goods, and some homemade crafts.

They call it Market at The Square.

People who came out today say this is something they look forward to every year.

"All the local growers, we really enjoy seeing what they have in stock and Prairie Fruits. we really enjoy their goat cheese, "Tim Glumac.

This is the 40th year for the market.

It runs every Saturday from 7 until noon until October.

