Farmers market returns

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A summer staple of Downtown Champaign came back Tuesday, at a new location and with safety measures in place.

The Champaign Farmers Market says this week is usually around the time they come back every year. With a lot of vetting, they felt comfortable with the safety measures they had in place.

It is run by The Land Connection. They say they started coming up with a plan to open when the pandemic started. They passed that plan by the Illinois Farmers Market Association, Champaign-Urbana Public Health, and the City of Champaign. They all agreed it was safe enough for them to open. Most importantly, they say they have heard a lot of people feel comfortable enough with their provisions to come out.

“People are really glad that we’re here,” says communications manager Taidghin O’Brien. “This is a really big part of downtown Champaign in the summer, people really enjoy the market and being able to bring their dogs here. We’re just making sure people can enjoy the market with as little discomfort as possible.”

Masks must be worn at all times, people need to wash their hands before coming in, and people are only allowed to move in one direction. Something they are asking, but not requiring, is for there to be only one person per household at the market.

The temporary location for the market is in the parking lot of Busey Bank at the corner of Neil and University. The market says they will go back to their old spot at Neil and Washington, but there is no timeline yet for that to happen.