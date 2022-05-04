URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana’s Market at the Square is set to return this Saturday.

The market’s organizers were forced to shorten the season and make accommodations when the pandemic hit in 2020. This year, the plan to come back in full swing for the entire season.

Market coordinator Bryan Heaton said this year’s market will look like it did in 2019.

“We’re kind of reverting back to our 2019 format,” Heaton said. “We’ll have food trucks back inside the market and a whole array of vendors and community groups and produce and baked goods all kinds of stuff.”

Heaton said that a little more than 100 vendors are scheduled to be there, slightly less than the usual 125. The season starts on Saturday and will go through October.