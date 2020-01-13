Farmers can apply for STEM grants to schools

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — It seems farmers have their hands on the pulse of public schools. The group, America’s Farmers, is once again holding a nomination event to choose public school districts to receive $15,000 in STEM grants.

Since 2010, America’s Farmers has awarded more than $53 million to “worthy causes, students and public schools across the country.”

Farmers nominate a local public school for the Grow Rural Education Grant. The program has “strengthened schools by bringing together students, teachers, farmers and community members to make STEM programs more engaging.” STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.

“Whether a student plans to begin a career immediately after high school or enroll in a college or trade school, it has become increasingly important for them to have a solid STEM foundation,” said Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund president. “Grow Rural Education is unique because we partner with farmers throughout the duration of the program, from the nomination process to selecting grant-winning schools. Through this partnership, we’re inspiring students, transforming classrooms and strengthening rural school districts with STEM grants.”

