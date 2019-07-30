Farmers and mental health

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill (WCIA)–It’s no secret this year has been rough on farmers, between the weather and decisons the government is making. Experts say it’s easy for them to feel hopeless. But one hospital is training people to spot the warning signs for depression in farmers. Carle Rural Health and Farm Safety is teaching the mental health first aid course today at the Champaign County Farm Bureau. Every year farmers are at the mercy of things that are out of their control. But this year with a wet spring and now a dry summer, they’re worried if their crops will be worth anything. That’s just one reason why light is being shed on how to take care of their mental health. Class organizers say farmers in Illinois are going through extreme stress and sometimes they may not have access to appropriate resources. But that their plan is to train people to support them and their mental health. Those participating with be taught the signs of recognizing mental illness and substance use problems through a five-step action plan. Learning how to reach out and offer support. For more information click here.