Farmer running for Congress

ROSSVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Vermilion County native and seventh generation farmer wants to take his leadership beyond east central Illinois, and go further east…to serve in the nation’s capitol.

Current Vermilion County Treasurer Darren Duncan just announced his run for the 15th congressional congress seat, to replace John Shimkus.

He brands himself as a conservative, who supports many of the same ideas Shimkus does.

He said he wants to help the president pass a conservative agenda that helps rural and small communities throughout the state.

“I am plain spoken, I am blunt, and I am open ears. I will listen to all sides,” said Duncan. “Yeah, I’m a conservative. Have been, life long. President Reagan was the leader of this country when I was growing up in my formative years, and I look to him, and have admired him. I would like to be quite a bit like him in being able to bridge gaps.

Before he was treasurer, Duncan also served on the Vermilion County Board, as as a member of the Rossville-Alvin school board.

He is running against Mary Miller, who is also a Republican.