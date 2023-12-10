FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Farmer City Police Department is asking the community for help finding the person they believe is behind a hit and run.

Officials said the incident happened at the Heartland Bank parking lot on Nov. 24. They’re now getting access to the photos.

Police are looking for this dark-colored SUV. They believe it’s possibly a Buick Enclave from between 2018 and 2021.

If you know anything, contact the department. You can call the non-emergency line at 309-928-2111. You can also send them a Facebook message.