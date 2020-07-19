Farm helps soup kitchen during Covid

Illinois’ unemployment rate stands at nearly 15-percent. Therefore, soup kitchens and food banks across the state are seeing an increase in visitors because of the pandemic.



One local farm is helping out a Champaign soup kitchen. We first showed you the damage to Sola Gratia’s farm from last weekend’s storms, where volunteers scrambled to save the battered produce.

That produce was put to good use at the Daily Bread soup kitchen said Supervisor Alex Breen.

“They stopped by here last Sunday”, said Breen. “They dropped off a whole ton of somewhat damaged hail-damaged produce we had green beans green peppers summer squash… actually today part of our meal today is using that summer squash from there farm.”

The soup kitchen has been adjusting since covid by only serving meals-to-go and having smaller groups of staff. They also see an increase in how many walk through their doors.

“Varies by day fo the week a little and also the day of the month,” said Breen. “But we’re serving anywhere between 200, and some days we’ll get up around 270.”

Daily bread’s volunteer numbers are down right now because some are older and more at risk of contracting the virus. Despite tough times, they have remained open seven days a week to serve the community.

They need more volunteers because of the shortage. If you’re interested in volunteering, you can go to their website.