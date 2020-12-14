Fans react to Lovie Smith’s firing

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–Illini Football fans reacted after it was announced that the University would be parting ways with its head coach Lovie Smith. Some had mixed feelings about his NFL resume and how that translated to the college level.

There is some appreciation for Lovie’s coaching, considering where the program was at five years ago when he was hired and their lone trip to a bowl game last season.

However, there was frustration over the years about the team’s overall direction. Especially after a less than satisfying season for many fans hoping to build on their prior success. There is also frustration over the now ex-coach’s recruiting strategy.

While fans were initially excited about bringing a big name to Illini Football, now some are ready to see the program move on.