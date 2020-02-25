Fans rally to promote “krushing” cancer

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Fighting Illini battled Nebraska on the court Monday, but off the court Orange Krush fans were waving towels and wearing shirts promoting the work being done at the Cancer Center at Illinois.

This is the second year in a row the fans and the center have teamed up. The center’s research involved anything from engineering news ways to detect cancer, to better understanding the disease by looking at cancer models of dogs and cats.

One researcher with the Cancer Center says they have big goals for their work, and they want people to know.

“It’s really the future,” says Tim Fan. “To get people excited about cancer research. I think with the value of basketball and how everyone’s so into sports provides a great opportunity to increase awareness.”

The center is opening up more pathways for students to get involved in the future. To honor the students already working with them, they were recognized at halfcourt before the game.

The beginnings of the center go back to 2011. It became the 8th UI research institute in 2018.