Fans flock for quarterback

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Hundreds of people waited in line Saturday to see a Chicago Bears legend.

Jim McMahon was signing autographs and taking photos with fans at Bricks and Ivy Sports. Fans flocked from all over and brought some interesting items to be signed. Like a vinyl edition of the Super Bowl Shuffle.

Some fans came all the way from Michigan. One family from Kankakee says they wanted to share part of their Bears era with their son.

“My son has been into football and we recently let him start playing football,” says Carrie Abrassart. “He loves the Chicago Bears. So for him to be able to see one of our heros was important to us.”

The store says this was their nineteenth signing since they opened in 2017.