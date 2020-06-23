Family unhappy with cemetery conditions

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — One family with loved ones at Woodlawn Cemetery is looking for answers because of the current state of the grounds.

They say when they visited last month and on Father’s Day, the cemetery was in disarray. They took photos of overgrown grass and headstones out of place. Now they want to know why their relatives are not getting the respect they deserve.

“Of course we went back out yesterday for Father’s Day,” says Angie Montgomery. “We went out and it was in worse condition than what my brother took.”

Woodlawn responded to complaints saying it is part of work they are doing on the property.

“We have had many capital improvements beginning the second week of March of this year just after the frost,” it said in a statement. “We apologize and hopefully families will be understanding and know that when these capital improvements are completed, the cemetery will be much more beautiful and enjoyable place to visit their loved ones.”