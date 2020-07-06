Family threatened over fireworks show

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — What started as a night of celebration quickly turned into a night of horror when a Champaign families Fourth of July fireworks show was broken up by someone with a rifle.

And it was caught on Facebook Live.

“I didn’t know,” says Tina Hancock. “Everybody’s yelling, ‘Gun! Gun! Gun!’ And I’m like, ‘What?’ And then I turned around and obviously had my camera still on live and got him coming around the corner. And we’re all yelling, ‘Gun! Gun! Gun! Gun!’ And we’re running.”

No one was hurt and no shots were fired. One child at the scene was just nine-years old. The family was rattled and upset, and said they would have gladly stopped the fireworks if someone asked them to.

“If he’d come over and asked we would have completely stopped or moved,” says Joshua Westerfield. “Bringing an assault rifle and pointing it at someone and their whole family and little kids, it just shouldn’t be like that in the community. It’s not right.”

The family said they do not know the man who pointed the gun at them, but described a man in his fifties or sixties. While they were relieved everyone was fine, it was still a scary moment that could have been much worse.

“I was just worried so much about my family, and their safety,” says Westerfield.

Police are currently looking into who the man with the gun was.