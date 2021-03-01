Family takes in homeless man; community rallies to support them

CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A DeWitt County woman said she’s overwhelmed by the responses from community members after posting to Facebook that she provided shelter to a homeless man and needed help getting him back on his feet.

Sarah Reynolds said she had lost touch years ago with her godson, but saw the 24-year-old post on Facebook that he was sleeping on the streets and needed warm clothing. She told her husband they needed to do something. They picked him up in town Sunday night and brought him home.

Sarah and her husband, Billy, already faced a myriad of financial issues, stemming from treatment for his stomach cancer and an upcoming brain surgery happening in mid-March.

“I’m trying to figure out my own family stuff,” Sarah admitted. “But due to the fact of how much my godparents did for me growing up, I could not just stand by the wayside and do nothing for him. I just can’t.”

Billy said he didn’t hesitate to help when his wife told him about her godson’s struggles.

“At a time, I was on the streets myself, dealing with PTSD,” the veteran said. “I wasn’t going to leave somebody on the street that is close to Sarah.”

Sarah put out a call to action on Facebook, asking for community members to donate clothing for the young man. Dozens responded to her post, donating sweatshirts, coats, food, gloves and more. Sarah said the support has been wonderful.