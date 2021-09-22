Family surprises their mother at St. John’s Hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A Springfield COVID unit nurse was surprised at her work today when her husband and three children visited her.

Ashley Schafer has worked at HSHS St. John’s Hospital’s COVID unit since the start of the pandemic. Although she goes home after every shift, she doesn’t get to spend a lot of time with her kids.

Schafer follows strict sanitation measures to ensure she doesn’t bring COVID home. By the time she can see them, it’s almost the kids’ bedtime.

The kids wanted to surprise their mom, so Shafer’s husband Chris brought them to the hospital to do just that. The three kids dressed up in nurse outfits and made signs to show their appreciation for their mom.