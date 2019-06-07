Local News

Family struggles to keep man safe

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 04:10 PM CDT

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) -- An area man is safe after missing for eight hours.

Police say Melvin Fox has previously been reported missing half-a-dozen times. Fox is non-verbal and police say he tries to avoid people.

Fox has a GPS locator, but police say he's found ways to remove it. His family has tried to get special locks on the doors, but he always finds ways to open them.

A police social worker is trying to help the family keep this from happening again.

