Family struggles to keep man safe
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) -- An area man is safe after missing for eight hours.
Police say Melvin Fox has previously been reported missing half-a-dozen times. Fox is non-verbal and police say he tries to avoid people.
Fox has a GPS locator, but police say he's found ways to remove it. His family has tried to get special locks on the doors, but he always finds ways to open them.
A police social worker is trying to help the family keep this from happening again.
