Family self-isolates before pandemic

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Self-isolating has been a tremendous adjustment for most the past month. But, one family has been doing it for six months, all for the health of their baby girl.

“This is extremely convenient for us now,” Jessica Wolff said laughing.

She and her husband Patrick have grown accustomed to self-isolating.

“We’re getting a lot of, ‘Wow, we understand now,’ which, it’s hard,” Jessica explained. “Self-isolation is extremely lonely and difficult and, I mean, I guess we’re thankful that people are starting to, you know, the general public is starting to understand what families with medically-fragile children go through.”

Jessica found out she was pregnant with twins in March of 2018.

“We were told that neither girl would likely make it to viability, and at 24 weeks I went in for a routine scan and Lily’s sister had passed away, and I was admitted and we tried to wait as long as possible to deliver Lily,” Jessica recalled.









Her daughter Lily was born 16 weeks early and spent 256 days in the NICU.

“It’s been a really long road,” she said. “We had countless sleepless nights while she was in the NICU, times we had to rush there to say goodbye or to make really difficult decisions, but she pulled through and the team at Carle was absolutely incredible.”

Because she was born so prematurely, she missed a key window of immunity development. They’ve been isolating themselves since October.

“In addition to kind of our typical isolation protocol, we’re now not able to have any of our nurses to help us,” Jessica said.

And they’re anticipating the self-isolation to continue for them until April 2021.









“We just don’t know, and our pulmonology team doesn’t know, and they don’t know how this would affect Lily if she got it,” Jessica explained. “If Pat or I contracted it and we were down a caregiver. It would be impossible. The other person would have to stay up for 24 hours on end. This is just, it’s in our best interest.”

One thing she asks, for Lily’s sake and others like her, please don’t hoard clorox wipes, gloves or masks.

“When things fly off the shelves at the rate that they are, items that we use on a daily basis to keep our child safe and healthy are just unavailable and that’s a really scary feeling,” she said.

Jessica hopes they can gradually expose Lily to things so they will only have to self-isolate during the next few flu seasons.