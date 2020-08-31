Family seeking justice for dead inmate

MILFORD, Ill. (WCIA) — The family of an inmate who is calling for justice after they say their son was neglected in a county jail while awaiting his trial.

47-year old Jason Fancher was found unresponsive by deputies Tuesday in the Iroquois County Jail. He later died on Thursday at a local hospital.

“I’m angry, I’m pissed, I want justice. And this should never have happened,” says his mom Jerrie Craighead.

Craighead says they got almost no communication from the jail during the whole thing. Fancher is asthmatic and complained to them about his troubles breathing days before he died, but they say the jail did not help him out.

Fancher was arrested in May and charged with first degree murder for a death in Sheldon last December. Since then he has been waiting in jail for his trial. When he was found unresponsive, Craighead says his family was not told right away.

“I was never notified from the jail that my son was even taken to the emergency room,” says Craighead. “I got a call from the emergency room because I happened to know the nurse that works there because I’m a nurse as well.”

A reason still has not been given for Fancher’s death. Results are waiting to be released by the Champaign County Coroner, but his family thinks it has to do with his asthma and COPD.

“He suffered. He died the death he never wanted to die, suffocation,” says his sister Melissa Osborn. “That was the thing he was always afraid of, and they just let him die on that jail floor.”

His family says Fancher has had issues with drug related charges in the past, but for close to a decade he has not had trouble with the law. In a place where they figured he would be safe, his mom and sister are devastated the jail let this happen.

“We kept telling each other, ‘Well at least he’s safe,” says Osborn. “‘Now we don’t have to worry about him, at least he’s safe.’ And he wasn’t safe.”