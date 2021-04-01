Family searching for Good Samaritan who helped after a car accident

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A family needs help finding the person who helped their mom after a car crash last night.

It happened near North Neil Street and North Town Center Boulevard in Champaign.

Three vehicles crashed, with one landing upside down on its roof. The driver of that car was taken to the hospital where doctors were able to save her arm.



Her daughter told WCIA that a woman stopped to help her mom before first responders arrived and even called her dad to let him know what had happened, and assured him that she was going to be okay.

Now, the family is actively searching for this Good Samaritan so they can thank her for helping their mom.