Family says youth football coach abused their son

BISMARCK, Ill. (WCIA) — The family of a youth football player in Bismarck says their child was abused by his coach.

It happened two weeks ago during practice for the Bismarck Youth Football League’s eighth grade team. Jude Jaskula came home with a sore neck. He says his assistant coach intentionally hit him between the helmet and shoulder pads with a football after a botched play.

Jaskula was taken to the doctor after the incident for excessive emotional stress. They recommended him counseling to cope with his anxiety. His parents complained to the league, which conducted an internal investigation. Jeff Jaskula, Jude’s father, says no one was surprised when the coach remained in place.

“It’s common. And it’s sad but it’s gotten common in that aspect with him,” says Jeff Jaskula. “Everybody just expects it from him. I’m gonna stand up and not. I’m not gonna put up with it.”

The Bismarck Youth Football League sent us a statement. They say, “We had addressed the complaint per our written procedures. The vindication of our coach will be shown through that. We have no further comment.”

The Jaskula’s say DCFS and the Vermilion County State’s Attorneys are looking into their case. They also claim they are not alone. They say other parents have complaints as well.

There are others who have come to the coach’s defense. One of his former players said he’s a good guy who tries to get the best out of his players.

“He’s not a normal coach because he goes out of his way to make sure you understand what you’re doing wrong so that you can get better,” says Evan Davis, who played for the coach in Oakwood. “Whether it’s in sports or school or around the house, whatever. He’s on your butt cause he cares.”

We reached out to the coach but we have not received a response. The family says moving forward, they want to see changes in who’s able to coach at the youth level. They suggested a background check be standard for every league.