Family says missing woman is dead

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A local family says their loved one is dead after missing more than three weeks. Kimberly Mattingly, 29, was last seen April 5, getting into a blue car with a man.







A post on the non-profit Missing Persons Awareness Network credits the Shelby County Sheriff, Illinois State Police and Search and Rescue teams for bringing “Kim to finally come home to her loved ones.”

The sheriff’s office would not comment on the Facebook post nor confirm whether a death investigation is being conducted. No one from the coroner’s office could be reached overnight either.

The family posted on its private pages, they’re now demanding justice for what is “no doubt murder.” As soon as authorities respond, we’ll update you with more information.