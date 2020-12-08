Family recovering from horrific hostage and arson incident

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–18-year-old Trevor Lewis is in the hospital being treated for burns. On Friday Dec. 4th, he violated a restraining order placed against him by his family. He tried taking them hostage, and after a standoff with police, set his parents’ home on fire.

Nobody in the family was physically hurt. Now they are asking for donations to help recover some of the things they’ve lost. Police said Lewis was dealing with mental health issues.

The Champaign County Sheriffs office added this was an extremely rare case to happen in the area, but when dealing with mental health problems and violent patterns of behavior, it’s important to be a de-escalating presence.

“Any time you’re dealing with someone during a mental crisis and don’t know which way it’s going to go, that’s why it’s important to have resources like CIT officers and other specialists who are trained to deal with a mental health crises,” Lt. Curt Apperson said. “All those resources are there to have a safe outcome.”

The Champaign County Mental Health Board also said it’s important when dealing with any traumatic event, to frequently check in with the victims and make sure they’re okay. If you’d like to help the Lewis family during their time of need, you can donate to their online fundraiser here.