Family raises money to build skate park in honor of former elected alderman

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA)- A son wanted his father’s memory to live on, and Dale Denny couldn’t think of a better way than a place where kids could make their own memories. Ed Day was elected as alderman in 2017 but died of a heart attack before taking office. One of the things he wanted to make happen was building a skate park. He got the idea when he was renovating a building downtown and saw kids skateboarding on their stairs said Dale Denny. “He noticed that there was no place for kids to ride A skateboard or ride their bikes, so he had made a list of things that he wanted to do and he wanted to build a park for them.

After his death the family decided to start fundraising for the park and they weren’t sure they could raise enough money for such a big project, but the community stood behind them. Gibson city alderman Susie Tongate says the park will have several uses. “Whether they are skateboarding, bicylcing I think it’ll be an opputunity for kids to have a safe place to play”. Day’s family hopes the park will bring the town together. “I think the main thing is to get people outside to bond and meet people”, said Denny. The park should be done within a few weeks and they’re also planning on holding a ribbon cutting.