Family of young COVID victim urge people to follow protocol

NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — Growing up in Mount Zion, Danielle Kater was a rule follower.

“She was very quiet,” says her father Bob Rubin. “She’d never looked for the spotlight, she often put others first and was just a genuine, good kid growing up.”

When the country went under lockdown in March because of COVID-19 Dani and her husband Tim, who now live in Normal, made sure to follow the protocol.

“We both were careful,” says Tim. “We both wore our masks. We both tried doing everything right.”

Even though she followed all the rules, both Dani and Tim tested positive for COVID at the end of October. As her conditions started getting a little worse the two decided to take an oximeter test. It tests the oxygen in your blood and should be above 95 percent — Dani tested at 60 percent.

“Your world stops right then,” says Tim. “All that worry that you didn’t know that you should have kicks you right in the gut.”

Dani was taken to the hospital and put on a ventilator, but it was not enough. She died on Tuesday morning, just one week after first showing symptoms. Dani was 30-years old and had no pre-existing conditions.

39 people have died to COVID in McLean County, none have been as young as Dani.

“This was her first experience in a hospital, her first real experience of having an illness,” says her mother Tina Rubin. “And I could not imagine the fear when they told her incubate her. And having heard stories of COVID and what must have been registering in her mind, as a mother it’s very hard to think about that.”

As part of their grieving process Dani’s family did not want her death to be in vain. While they are still coping with it, they want to make it clear that masks, distancing, and washing her hands can save lives. They hope at least one family can be spared the heartbreak they are going through by telling Dani’s story.

“Maybe, maybe in some way this will help save a life,” says Tim. “It’s the best we can hope for and the best we can do for her if that is the case.”

A passion of Dani’s was horseback riding. In lieu of flowers or gifts for the family, they are asking people to support the School of Therapeutic and Recreational Riding in Decatur. The non-profits website says they use horseback riding as a means of therapy for individuals with special needs.