Family looking for missing 71-year-old woman with signs of Alzheimer’s

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 71-year-old woman from rural Palmer was recently reported missing to the Christian County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said Rebecca L. Arkebauer was last seen at her residence around 7:00 pm. on Monday. Family members said she is showing signs of Alzheimer’s and her destination is unknown.

According to officers, Arkebauer is believed to be driving a red, 2020 Ford Escape with Illinois license plate 33053T-B.

Anyone with any information on Mrs. Arkebauer’s whereabouts can contact the Christian County Sheriff’s Office at (217) 824-4961.