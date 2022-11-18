MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — We have an update, the Mahomet mother facing eviction over unpaid lot fees has had her bills paid.

The mother was one of 20 who received eviction notices at Candlewood Estates Mobile Home Park just months after a new property management company took over. She was very emotional and scared, and did not feel comfortable telling her 12-year-old daughter what was going on yet, which is why she will remain anonymous.

After dealing with a slew of health issues and not being able to work she owed over $1500 dollars in lot fees at her mobile home park.

“I can’t work a whole lot of hours; I can’t work enough to support my daughter because of my health,” she said. “I’m sorry that I don’t make that much money; I’m trying.”

She has owned a home at Candlewood Estates for three years. When bills started piling up, she worked with the previous property management on a payment plan. But she says when the new management took over, they were not as willing.

Several people contacted us saying they were willing to help. One family called the leasing office and paid her fees for the rest of the year. The mother says she is overjoyed.