MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A family in Coles County is making their own face shields to try and help people during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jack Lapeyrouse got the idea from a video online to 3D print the shields. His mom, Deanna, went to social media to see who may need one of the, and got a huge response of nurses, caregivers, and more. The Lapeyrouses are donating each shield. They have made around 70 right now.