CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County is set to dedicate its 123rd house later this week for a mother and her two young sons.

Aquila Hull is a Champaign-Urbana native and a graduate of Urbana High School. Her sons are aged 7 and 2 and she has worked as a healthcare technician at Carle Hospital for the last three years.

Hull started looking into Habitat for Humanity after her eldest son asked her for a home with a backyard space for him and his brother to play in. Her friends told her good things about the program as well.

Hull is hoping that her sons see that she worked hard to make this happen for them and that it serves as inspiration to them.

“Anything is possible as long as you have faith in what you want and do it,” Hull said.

The construction of the Hulls’ home was sponsored by Big Grove Tavern with labor provided by the Hull family, build volunteers and Habitat for Humanity construction staff.

“I would like to thank you,” Hull said to those who helped build her home. “None of this would not have been possible if this opportunity wasn’t available to the community and to have each and every one of you that has helped fulfill my family’s dreams of having our own home.”

The dedication of the Hulls’ home will take place this Friday at 5 p.m.