Family Festival planned for Watseka

Watseka, Ill;. (WCIA)– The City of Watseka & Watseka American Legion are planning a Watseka Family Festival and have many things planned at Legion Park Saturday, September 21.

The following 4 items are free:

7AM- 12:00PM – Farmer’s market

– Farmer’s market 11 AM – Opening ceremonies, by the American Legion, at the Legion Park Monument

– Opening ceremonies, by the American Legion, at the Legion Park Monument 10-11AM – Toddler Olympics register from 10:00AM-11:00AM starts immediately after Opening Ceremony

– Toddler Olympics register from 10:00AM-11:00AM starts immediately after Opening Ceremony 1- 4PM – American Legion 100th Anniversary Open House

The gates to the park will open immediately following the ceremony. Admission is $5 each, which includes full-unlimited access to all entertainment, kids activities, bounce houses, power wheels race & demo derby, & petting zoo within in the park. There will be food vendors in the park from 11AM-11PM and the beer garden will be open from 12PM- 11PM.