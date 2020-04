DEWITT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Wednesday night’s weather system caused significant damage on a family farm.

A boat owned by the Krause family of Clinton was destroyed when an empty hydrogen tank fell on it and a diesel tank.





Damage to boat, diesel and hydrogen tanks on Krause family farm in Clinton.

The hydrogen tank had been empty for years. There was very little fuel in the diesel tank and there was no leak. No one was hurt. A damage estimate was not available.