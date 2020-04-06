Family donates birthday bags

ATWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — A family that understands just how priceless birthday celebrations can be is making sure kids can still celebrate in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Volunteers at the Atwood Area Food Pantry are making sure people have the essentials on the table each day, but recognize that birthday celebrations aren’t guaranteed. That’s why they’ve giving out birthday bags.

“All of these bags have everything you need in it for a birthday party,” volunteer Shana Bailliez says. “They have cake mix, frosting, plates and napkins, candles, decorations and most of them have a toy in it, too.”

The gifts were all made possible by the family of Ainsley Beck, who would have celebrated her fifth birthday last December.

“We had a little girl born December 22, 2014,” Erin Beck says. “She was stillborn. It was really hard on us just to maneuver and get through and when it came time for her one year birthday, we knew we wanted to do something special.”

First, her children handed out nice notes to community members. Then, they began donating glove boxes to local classrooms to make sure kids had gloves at recess.

Over the last two years, they’ve donated birthday bags in late December.

They’re now handing out more bags due to the stay at home order. Beck was on hand for the latest distribution.

“Seeing those birthday bags was healing for my heart,” she says. “Because of our little girl, we have lots of kids with happy birthdays.

To learn more about Acts of Kindness for Ainsley, click here.