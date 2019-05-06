Friends beg for tips in deadly shooting Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Friends of a man killed Sunday night are begging someone to come forward with answers. 21-year old Scott Roth died Sunday.

Police say he was shot after an argument outside an apartment on Edgebrook Drive. Another man was hurt in a shooting Saturday morning on Springfield Avenue.

Police can't say if the two shootings are connected, but they're investigating. Police say there were more than 12 rounds fired Saturday. They say there was a target in mind.

Sunday, it happened after an argument.

"There is no argument, no fight in these streets that is worth anyone dying over or killing anyone over."

That's the message Angela Worthey hopes the whole community will hear. She says the death of Scott Roth, is a nightmare she wishes she could wake from.

"He was a child of love, peace and joy and he wanted to make sure that everyone had everything they needed, even if that meant he went without."

Roth was shot and killed early Sunday morning on Edgebrook Drive outside an apartment building. Police say they are doing everything they can to find the shooter.

"We do know that there are several individuals in close proximity to the incident when it happened and so we are following up with investigating with people that are around the area."

Officers will be doing more patrols in the area to improve safety. They also want to be available if anyone wants to talk.

"We don't have anything that would suggest that there's going to be a repeat offense, but it's always a good idea to put out more resources when we've had an incident like that."

Worthey believes someone knows exactly what happened and she's begging them to tell police.

"I don't understand why you wouldn't speak. If it was your child, if it was your nephew, if it was your family in any shape or form, you would want somebody to come forward and bring justice for your family."

Police could not provide an update on the condition of the victim from Saturday, but later that evening, it was reported he was expected to be okay.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency.

Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 - TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com

