Family attorney: Zhang’s remains could be in Vermilion County

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A press conference will be held this afternoon to give an update to Zhang’s remains.

An attorney for the family, Steve Beckett, says Zhang’s family met with prosecutors on Thursday, July 25. Christensen was sentenced to life in prison on July 18 for kidnapping and killing Zhang in June 2017.

The family was told the defense lawyers had given information to the government under a grant of immunity.

Beckett says, according to their information, tracing what Christensen said he did with the remains would lead someone to believe they’re in a landfill in Vermilion County.