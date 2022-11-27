URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — You may have already started putting up your Christmas lights and holiday decorations, but it’s also time to start thinking about taking your kids to pictures with Santa.

Prairie Fruits Farm and Creamery in Urbana is helping with that, but with a little twist. They are hosting holiday photos with their Santa Goat.

An employee at the farm made Mutsu, the goat, her custom costume.

Families filed in all day on Saturday for a quick pic.

“It’s a little something different getting away from the hustle and bustle of shopping,” Leslie Cooperband, the farm’s co-owner, said. “It’s just a great outdoor activity. It’s fun. The goats are super interactive, they love people. You get to taste our cheese, we have some goat milk gelato also.”

If you missed it on Saturday, it’s not too late. Santa Goat will be back and ready for visitors on December 10th. For more information, visit their website.