Families needed for 4-H Virtual Food Challenge

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Does your family enjoy cooking together? Or, is there an aspiring chef in your home who likes to experiment with recipe ingredients?

If so, the University of Illinois Extension 4-H in Macon County has just the event for you. It’s holding a Virtual Food Challenge from Dec. 6 to Dec. 12, where families will be tasked with preparing a unique dish using a list of five pre-determined secret ingredients.

“This event provides an opportunity for our current 4-H members to practice cooking and baking skills that they have learned doing their projects, and it also encourages family time,” says Olivia Warren, 4-H Extension program coordinator. “For our future members, the 4-H Virtual Family Food Challenge is a fun introduction to 4-H and the variety of programs that we offer and also provides those families an opportunity to have fun creating something new and original.”

Dishes are created using cooking or baking skills and are judged based on the use of ingredients, presentation, and creativity.

Entry deadline for created dishes is 9p.m. Dec. 12.

To register online, click here. You can also call 217-877-6042. Registration deadline is Dec. 1.

A list of secret ingredients will be emailed following registration. Pre-packaged food kits are also available on a first-come-first-serve basis for $10, and can be picked up Friday, Dec. 4 at the Macon County Extension Office, 3351 N. President Howard Brown Blvd., Decatur.

For more information, email Warren at owarran@illinois.edu.