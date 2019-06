DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A new exhibit was unveiled this week at the Children’s Museum of Illinois.

It is an interactive eyeball called “A Peek Inside.” With the push of a button or the pull of a lever, the model demonstrates common eye diseases like cataracts and glaucoma.

The model was brought to the museum with the help of the Midwest Sight Foundation. The founder says he hopes families will learn about potentially blinding eye diseases and prevent them through education and screening.